WWE legend thinks 2-time Champion will dethrone Drew McIntyre after Roman Reigns loses his titles (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre could lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to a rehired superstar, according to Hall of Famer Brian James.

James, also known as Road Dogg, expects McIntyre to dethrone Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle on September 3. Beyond that event, he believes Karrion Kross is likely to emerge as a serious contender to end The Scottish Warrior’s title reign.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion made a bold prediction about the world title scene:

“I can predict right now, he [Kross] will beat Drew in the future for the title,” James said. “I don’t know that, but I can totally see that because Hunter [Triple H] will put a rocket to him, Hunter will make him a killer again, and in the meantime Drew will have a couple of defenses and here we go, and then it’s time to move on.” [9:47-10:07]

Watch the video above to hear James and former WWE writer Vince Russo discuss the reasons why Triple H likes Kross so much.

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross at WrestleMania 39?

The August 5 episode of SmackDown saw Karrion Kross return to WWE nine months after he received his release. With Scarlett by his side, the two-time NXT Champion attacked Drew McIntyre before staring at Roman Reigns.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania 39, Brian James thinks Triple H could book Kross to defeat McIntyre at SoFi Stadium on April 1-2, 2023.

“I think you could do that and have it be more of a passing-of-the-torch moment than a ‘haha, I beat you,’ and have Drew shake his hand or whatever,” James added. “I don’t know. There’s a way to do it, I think.” [10:55-11:08]

Kross has never appeared at a WrestleMania event. McIntyre, by contrast, has competed in singles matches at the last four WrestleManias. One of his biggest career moments occurred in 2020 when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

