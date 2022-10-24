Roman Reigns reaches another impressive WWE milestone as Undisputed Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' accomplishments continue to pile up in WWE.

The Head of the Table has been on a legendary run since returning to WWE in August 2020. Things don't seem to be slowing down for Reigns anytime soon heading into Crown Jewel next month.

Wrestle Ops took to social media over the weekend to acknowledge The Tribal Chief by announcing that Reigns has now crossed the 200-day mark as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Tweeting out:

"Officially 200 days as Undisputed @WWE Universal Champion for Roman Reigns," Wrestle Ops said in a tweet.

Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a championship unification matchup.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Will Roman Reigns dominate Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is certainly a surprising one. The Head of the Table will defend his title against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel next month.

While most are already counting out Logan Paul, it's clear that he's taking this match very seriously. Paul is training with the likes of WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Champion The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels to prepare for The Tribal Chief.

This is only Paul's third WWE match. It's clear that there's probably a lot of pressure on his shoulders to deliver a memorable match against the biggest name in the company.

While most people think this will be an easy win for Roman Reigns, we can't forget about the fact that Austin Theory is still lurking about with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

What do you make of The Tribal Chief's latest accomplishment? Do you think it will be an easy title defense for The Head of the Table at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : Will Roman Reigns still be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in 2023? Yes No 0 votes