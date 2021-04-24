Roman Reigns reaches massive WWE milestone

Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE roster ever since his return at WWE SummerSlam last year. Just a week after his return, Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. No one has been able to take the title off of him yet.

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, defeating both Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Roman Reigns has now held the Universal Championship for 237 days in his current run. Before this, he won the Universal title at WWE SummerSlam 2018, He held the title for 63 days before he had to, unfortunately, relinquish it due to the return of his leukemia.

Combining both of his title runs, Roman Reigns has now reached the milestone of holding the Universal Championship for a total of 300 days. Only Brock Lesnar has held the title longer than him - 686 days across three title reigns.

Most number of days as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan next week with a massive stipulation

WWE has announced a huge match for next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On this week's episode of the blue brand, Roman Reigns gave Daniel Bryan a shot at the Universal Championship, but with a massive stipulation. As per the Tribal Chief, if Daniel Bryan loses the match, he will be banished from SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan has been feuding with Roman Reigns for the last few months. He has had multiple shots at the Universal Championship but hasn't been able to take the title off Roman Reigns yet.

With the stakes so high, can Bryan finally dethrone the Head of the Table? If not, what will the future of Daniel Bryan in WWE be after getting banished from SmackDown?

Advertisement

Comment down and let us know your predictions for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown next week.