Roman Reigns' reaction to Seth Rollins praising him revealed

On this week's episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman revealed Roman Reigns' reaction to Seth Rollins' latest comments about him.

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins had an interesting discussion about Rollins' current feud with Cesaro on WWE SmackDown. While talking about Cesaro, Heyman had a message to share with Seth Rollins from none other than The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

"I must admit to you that my ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns has seen the media that you’ve done recently. It’s quite impressive. Roman Reigns is quite flattered by the words that you have bestowed upon him, which makes me a ‘Special Counsel’ constraint; it’s not because I think Cesaro is more of a man than you are, but he is on such a tear lately. He has finally stepped into a zone that he has never been able to find before. That zone makes him — with his superhero strength — one of the most dangerous competitors in WWE."

Fans might remember that Seth Rollins recently heaped praise on Roman Reigns while talking with WWE's The Bump. Rollins and Reigns have a ton of history together, going way back to 2012.

"Absolutely killing the game, he's doing incredible things as the Head of the Table, the Universal Champion, representing SmackDown, as good as he can. It's really an incredible thing to watch someone really take hold of their own belief system of their own career. "

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are currently two of the biggest heels in WWE

Seth Rollins is still a heel following his return to WWE and is currently feuding with Cesaro on SmackDown. Many fans are hoping that Rollins and Cesaro get to have a singles contest at WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is hands down the biggest bad guy in all of WWE. The Tribal Chief turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 in one of the most surprising moments in recent memory.

Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out. #Smackdown https://t.co/08N3Bqa1rc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 27, 2021

Fans had been wanting to see a heel Roman Reigns for a long time at that point, and WWE finally decided to do the unthinkable. Reigns then aligned with Paul Heyman, who was his arch-rival at one time. Ever since, Roman Reigns has been wreaking havoc on WWE SmackDown and is all set to battle Edge at The Show of Shows, with his Universal Championship on the line.

Now that fans know what Roman Reigns thinks of Seth Rollins, one can't discount the possibility of these two former friends reuniting in the near future and forming one of the most dominant factions in WWE history.