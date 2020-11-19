Roman Reigns reacts to the 8-year anniversary of The Shield's debut

Paul Heyman recently posted a tweet, hailing Roman Reigns for completing eight years on WWE's main roster. Heyman stated that he's still with the "single most important Champion" in WWE, eight years later. Heyman also stated that the best is yet to come for Roman Reigns.

Roman noticed Heyman's tweet and responded to the same. The Tribal Chief made it clear that he's never content, and if there's more, he'll take it.

November 18th 2012, Survivor Series. 8 years ago today @CMPunk retained the WWE Title, during the match The Shield made their debut WWE appearance, a classic WWE moment. #WWE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2iY4FgvwGO — WWE Today In History (@WWE__History) November 18, 2020

Never content. If there’s more, I’ll take it. https://t.co/Nc2wFUmYQs — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 19, 2020

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose debuted at Survivor Series 2012

At Survivor Series 2012, the main event was a WWE title Triple Threat match, which was marred by interference from The Shield, consisting of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose. It was CM Punk who emerged victorious in the end by pinning John Cena, and retained his WWE title. The Shield went on to become one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Every member of the stable later became a World Champion.

Currently, Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion on SmackDown, while Moxley is a World Champion in AEW. Rollins has tasted the top prize in the past as well, and is currently a major name on the Blue brand. Roman Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman soon after his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been dominating the roster like never before, ever since then.