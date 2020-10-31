Roman Reigns reacts to Jey Uso's heel turn on SmackDown

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso took on Daniel Bryan in a Team SmackDown Survivor Series qualifier. In one of the biggest wins of his career so far, Jey Uso pinned Bryan to bag a spot on the Blue brand's Survivor Series squad. Following the match, Roman Reigns entered the ring and in a surprising turn of events, Jey Uso made it clear that he has aligned with The Tribal Chief.

Uso unleashed a vicious attack on Bryan, as Reigns smirked at the camera. After SmackDown came to an end, Roman Reigns posted a tweet reacting to Jey Uso aligning with him. Reigns stated that it was a hard lesson that he's finally begun to understand. Check out the tweet below:

A hard lesson you’re finally starting to understand... one step at a time, Uce, one step at a time. #Levels https://t.co/Ayr2kA2eGB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 31, 2020

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are all set to wreak havoc on the Blue brand

After what happened on WWE SmackDown, it's terrifying to even think what the collective forces of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are capable of doing on the Blue brand. Uso's attack on a fallen Bryan tonight made it clear that he isn't his former self anymore, and is ready to go to great lengths to get Reigns' approval.

We had previously reported that there are plans in place for a Roman Reigns stable, and it looks like The Tribal Chief just found the first member.