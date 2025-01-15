Roman Reigns reacts to viral video of his youngest WWE fan

The WWE Universe is made up of millions of fans from all walks of life and all ages. Many diehards start watching the sport at a very young age, and this goes for many of today's superstars as well. One fan recently went viral for their impersonation of Roman Reigns, and now the man himself has publicly reacted.

The Original Tribal Chief had a rocky road to the top of World Wrestling Entertainment. Reigns solidified his spot as the face of the company while leading The Bloodline in recent years. Despite lengthy periods as a heel act, Roman and his family members have built a loyal, massive following, and there's no sign of The Bloodline slowing down.

A father named Cody took to X this week to share a clip of his two-year-old daughter doing her best impersonation of The Head of The Table. The proud papa tagged Roman, WWE, Pat McAfee, and two Reigns fan accounts. The man himself shared the clip to his followers today and captioned the post with one simple emoji to endorse the adorable tribute.

Officials have not announced when Reigns will return to RAW or SmackDown. The red brand's Netflix premiere on January 6 saw Roman defeat Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match for possession of the Ula Fala and acknowledgment as The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns shares backstage WWE RAW photos

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns made a big impression during the recent RAW Netflix premiere. After conquering cousin Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, Heyman went to present Reigns with the Ula Fala, but The Rock came out to do the honors.

The Big Dog and The Wise Man can be seen in behind-the-scenes RAW photos that Reigns tweeted today. He captioned the post by tagging Netflix and his advocate.

"BTS [finger pointing up emoji] @netflix @HeymanHustle #WWERaw," Roman Reigns wrote with the photos below.

Reigns has been advertised for the Royal Rumble on February 1 since the PLE was announced. Heyman announced on last week's SmackDown that the former Undisputed Champion will be competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, his first since 2020. Roman won his second Rumble in 2015.

