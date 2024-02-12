Roman Reigns is the reason for the demise of The Bloodline, explains current WWE champion

A current WWE champion recently claimed Roman Reigns is the reason for The Bloodline's demise. The star in question is the current one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest.

The Bloodline is one of the greatest stories in World Wrestling Entertainment's history. However, many people believe that the faction's best days are behind them after Jey Uso split up with his twin brother Jimmy Uso and other members of the fearsome faction. Some even believe that the story has now become repetitive as Reigns retains his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with the help of his cousins most of the time.

During a recent interview on SonyLiv's WWE Super Dhamaal, Damian Priest talked about the reason why The Judgment Day won't ever split up.

The Archer of Infamy said that the fearsome group has no leader, and that is their strength, unlike The Bloodline, who he believes has gone down because of their leader, Roman Reigns.

"So for us, we are all leaders in The Judgment Day, that's the whole idea. What sets us apart is that, that right there. Every group has had one figurehead, and usually, they are the reason for the demise. That's why you see The Bloodline, how they've kind of went down a little bit. You have The Brawling Brutes, as soon as Sheamus went down, they lost their way. It has happened over the course of history as well - nWo, DX, Evolution. It's all always the same thing, because of a leader," Priest said. [23:53 onwards]

Priest added that even if The Judgment Day members fight, they will always stick together and are not going anywhere anytime soon.

"That's what sets us apart, that's why even though we don't always agree on everything, even though we might butt heads, we are going to survive and we are going to be okay. It's like a sibling's argument. We'll get over it, and we will figure out a way to succeed. And that's the difference between the Judgment Day and everybody else. We want everything and everything for each other, and not for one. And that's why The Judgment Day is not going anywhere, anytime soon," Priest added.

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

After The Rock returned to WWE and seemingly teased going into a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it was ultimately Cody Rhodes' decision of who he was going to choose after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The American Nightmare finally made his decision at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event by choosing The Tribal Chief to headline The Show of Shows with the Undisputed Universal Championship on the line.

Damian Priest put several superstars on his radar to cash in his MITB briefcase, including Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Do you agree with The Archer of Infamy's comments about The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit SonyLiv's WWE Super Dhamaal and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article's first half.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE