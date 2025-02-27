Roman Reigns receives a message from Paul Heyman during his absence; The Wiseman reveals surprising name that acknowledges the YTC

Roman Reigns has received a message from Paul Heyman amid his absence from WWE TV. Roman, Your Tribal Chief, was last seen at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event where Seth Rollins took him out with two Stomps, including one on the steel steps.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion started his year with a triumphant victory over Solo Sikoa, regaining the Ula Fala and his position as the Undisputed Tribal Chief. He entered his first Royal Rumble match since 2020, entering at #16 and scoring four eliminations before being eliminated by CM Punk.

On social media, Heyman reacted to Mickey Mouse throwing up the one. The Wiseman claimed that even the iconic cartoon character had acknowledged Reigns.

"#MickeyMouse acknowledges The #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns!" wrote Heyman.

Kayla Braxton opened up about sharing the screen with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Kayla Braxton was quite an important aspect of The Bloodline storyline. For years, she tried interviewing Roman Reigns but was constantly ignored, with Paul Heyman stepping in for The Head of the Table.

Speaking on the After We Wrap podcast, Braxton talked about Reigns and Heyman. She expressed how she felt about the way the OTC and The Wiseman treated her on-screen quite frankly. Braxton said:

"I mean, I was a part of The Bloodline story for the better part of three or four years. So, I had to deal with Roman Reigns all the time. Are you going to say he's so attractive? Oh, deal with it, girlfriend, because he just blows you off anytime you ask him an intelligent question, just like a man would. That's what I have to say about Roman Reigns, and his little sidekick Paul Heyman can get it too, okay? Love you, Paul."

Reigns hasn't returned since the Royal Rumble PLE. His direction for WrestleMania 41 is also unclear, with less than two months left for the big show.

