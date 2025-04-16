Roman Reigns receives messages from Pat McAfee, Nikkita Lyons, Baron Corbin, and others after huge announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Several current and former WWE stars, including Pat McAfee, Natalya, and Baron Corbin, recently took to social media to react to Roman Reigns' huge announcement. The OTC will be in action against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Roman Reigns has been at odds with Paul Heyman since The Wiseman agreed to be on CM Punk's side instead of Reigns' at WrestleMania 41. On this week's RAW, Seth Rollins added fuel to the fire, and things escalated between the Original Tribal Chief and The Wiseman to a point where Reigns pushed Heyman to the ground. Following this, The Best in The World came to Heyman's aid. Their segment ultimately ended with Rollins hitting a Stomp on Punk and Reigns.

Ad

Trending

The OTC recently took to Instagram to make a huge announcement about his WWE status, hitting back at people who say he is just a part-timer. Roman disagreed with the comments about him being a part-timer, saying he never stops working.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also said he was the biggest attraction in the Stamford-based promotion and added that the company's business thrived because of him.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Ad

Several current and former WWE stars, including Pat McAfee, Baron Corbin, Rikishi, Shawn Bennett, and Nikkita Lyons, left comments on Roman Reigns' Instagram post.

The Samoan Stinker and Lyons agreed with Reigns, while McAfee and Bennett acknowledged the Only Tribal Chief with the finger raised in the air emoji.

Check out screenshots of their comments below:

Screenshots of stars' comments [Image credit: Roman Reigns' Instagram handle]

Jonathan Coachman predicts a massive twist in Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said the Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins could end without anyone winning if Brock Lesnar made a shocking return.

Ad

Coachman predicted a scenario in which Lesnar could take everyone out and align with Paul Heyman once again.

"I think there's one way that this thing could end without a 'winner.' That I should have clarified. And you guys know what I've said many times here on the show. If Brock Lesnar shows up and he cleans house, and Paul Heyman leaves with Brock Lesnar, that would be the greatest finish to night one that you could ever write in you life," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More