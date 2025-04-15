There's only one way Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk won't have a winner, says veteran; it involves a massive WWE legend's return

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set to clash in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed there is only one way the match would end without a winner.
Although Paul Heyman has been by Reigns' side for nearly five years, The Wiseman will be in Punk's corner at WrestleMania during the Triple Threat match. The WWE Hall of Famer is returning the favor for the Second City Saint after the latter tagged with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames last November. While some expect Punk to win with Heyman in his corner, others believe The OTC will emerge victorious. Meanwhile, several fans and experts suggested Rollins could win and leave with The Wiseman in an unexpected twist.
Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman suggested another scenario where none of the three competitors would leave Las Vegas victorious. He claimed Brock Lesnar could return after almost two years of absence to destroy Reigns, Punk, and Rollins, then leave with his former manager, Heyman:
"I think there's one way that this thing could end without a 'winner.' That I should have clarified. And you guys know what I've said many times here on the show. If Brock Lesnar shows up and he cleans house, and Paul Heyman leaves with Brock Lesnar, that would be the greatest finish to night one that you could ever write in you life," he said. [35:07 - 35:28]
Seth Rollins thinks the match is the most important Triple Threat in WWE WrestleMania history
Last night on RAW, Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. In his promo, he claimed the match would be the biggest and most important Triple Threat in WrestleMania's history.
The former WWE Champion pointed out that the winner of the highly anticipated square-off would determine the future of the wrestling industry:
"This is the biggest, most important Triple Threat Match in the history of WrestleMania, in the history of this company, [and] in the history of this industry. Because the winner of this match will determine the future of our industry," he said.
Seth Rollins recently discussed how he honestly feels about Roman Reigns and why he hates CM Punk more than The OTC in an interview with Not Just Football.
