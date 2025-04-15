Seth Rollins reveals WHAT will determine WWE's future

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' appearance on this week's RAW turned out to be a huge one ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match. During his promo, the former multi-time world champion revealed what major factor would determine the future of the company.

At the upcoming Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas, The Revolutionary is set to collide with CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The megastars will clash in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 Night One.

On the April 14, 2025, edition of RAW, Seth Rollins interrupted the segment between the Only Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman. Before questioning why The Wiseman was siding with The Second City Saint, The Visionary delivered a strong promo.

The former World Heavyweight Champion hyped the importance of his match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins declared that the outcome of the WrestleMania 41 Night One main event would decide the future of WWE and the wrestling industry.

"This is the biggest, most important Triple Threat Match in the history of WrestleMania, in the history of this company, [and] in the history of this industry. Because the winner of this match will determine the future of our industry," he said.

Seth Rollins stood tall on WWE RAW

In the closing segment of RAW, after The Architect questioned Paul Heyman's loyalty toward Roman Reigns, the OTC attacked Rollins. Moments later, an irate Reigns put his hands on the WWE Hall of Famer, leading to CM Punk joining the fray.

The Voice of The Voiceless and The Head of The Table engaged in a heated physical exchange before Seth Rollins appeared from behind. The 38-year-old star triggered Roman Reigns' past trauma related to The Shield breakup by striking him on the back with a steel chair. He then followed it up with a Stomp on both CM Punk and the Original Tribal Chief.

Seth Rollins stood tall over his WWE WrestleMania opponents with a mission to save professional wrestling in his mind.

Only time will tell if The Visionary defeats Punk and Reigns at The Showcase of The Immortals.

