Seth Rollins reveals how he honestly feels about Roman Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 clash

Seth Rollins has a massive history with Roman Reigns. The two are now set to clash in a Triple Threat match that also includes CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the highly anticipated square-off, The Visionary opened up about how he honestly feels about his former Shield partner.

Since their debut on the main roster as part of The Shield, the relationship between Rollins and Reigns has seen its ups and downs. One of the defining moments of their history together was The Visionary's betrayal of the OTC and Dean Ambrose. Although they reunited a few times after that, they have also stood across the ring from each other several more.

During a recent appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward ahead of the WrestleMania Triple Threat match, Rollins explained why he hated Punk more than his former Shield teammate. The former World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that his problem with Reigns revolves around the OTC's ego and vision of the company. Meanwhile, he acknowledged the sacrifices the former Undisputed WWE Champion made to grow the promotion:

"I have a problem with Roman's ego and his vision of what a good WWE looks like. I don't have a problem with him as much as a person. He's gone through a lot to be part of our organization. Say what you will, but he has sacrificed a lot to help this place grow. At some point, whether it was Heyman in his ear or his own illusions of grandeur about how big of a star he was or wanted to be, he kind of lost the plot a little bit," he said.

Rollins added that he is still trying to remind the OTC of the goal that they arrived in WWE to accomplish 12 years ago, stating that if everyone worked a similar part-time schedule like Reigns, there would be no show to run:

"Trying to get him to understand a little bit of what we came in here to do 12 years ago is still part of the mission as we begin to pass this company onto the next generation. If everybody wants to be Roman Reigns and nobody shows up for work but four times a year, then we're not going to have a show to run. You have to have people who want to be here and put in the work. Getting him to understand that he is maybe not the best influence on the future of the business is difficult." [H/T: Fightful]

Ex-WWE star Matt Morgan thinks Paul Heyman would leave WrestleMania with Seth Rollins

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan speculated an unexpected end to the Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

While the OTC's Wiseman Paul Heyman is set to be in Punk's corner during the match, Morgan predicted that the Hall of Famer will surprisingly leave WrestleMania with The Visionary:

"My prediction is that I think that Paul is gonna leave with Seth because no one is gonna see it coming. Seth does all his promos by himself. He doesn't need a manager, normally. But I'd argue Roman doesn't need one. Punk's never needed one but it still worked having Paul out there with him. Paul knows how to play his role no matter who he's in the ring with, a guy who can't talk like Brock in the beginning or guys that are masterful, world-beater promos like Punk have been great with together," he said.

Rollins recently claimed that the winner of the Triple Threat match will determine the future of the wrestling industry.

