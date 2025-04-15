WWE seemingly confirmed the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match? Exploring WrestleMania 41 twist

WWE WrestleMania Night One is set to close with a spectacular Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The go-home show of RAW before 'Mania had all three superstars in the arena. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion may have seemingly leaked the bout’s outcome.

All three superstars are highly ranked and possess impeccable capabilities, enough to defeat any pro wrestler. Their versatility inside the squared circle has made it extremely difficult for the WWE universe to pick any clear winner.

However, on the go-home show edition of RAW, the promotion dropped some massive Easter eggs. Roman Reigns rushed to the ring during the main event and called out Paul Heyman for being disloyal. Before Heyman could explain much, Rollins interfered and tried to manipulate Reigns, which didn’t sit well with the OTC, and he punched his former Shield brother in the face. Reigns then shoved his Wiseman as well.

This prompted CM Punk to rush in, and both superstars got into a brawl. The Best in the World hunted Roman Reigns down. However, Reigns quickly turned the tables as he speared distracted Punk, who was checking on Heyman. Meanwhile, Rollins grabbed a chair and swung a massive shot at Roman’s back, giving him flashbacks to his traumatic past.

The Visionary also took some chair-shots at CM Punk, ending their Triple Threat feud's WrestleMania build with an evil smile, looking at a shocked Paul Heyman. However, the segment contained a hidden Easter egg. The Wiseman might be convinced that Reigns and Punk are manipulating him to hunt each other down. Rollins' standing tall consecutively showcases how big of a threat he is for Punk and Reigns heading into The Show of Shows and the capability he possesses.

Maybe Heyman and Rollins could be the last men standing when WWE WrestleMania Saturday goes off-air, much like RAW, with Hall of Famer being heel Seth Rollins’ Wiseman. This end could be a perfect closer for the night one.

Former WWE star predicts the shocking end of WrestleMania 41 Night One

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop Podcast, ex-WWE star Matt Morgan predicted the sensational conclusion of WrestleMania Saturday. He joined in to support the popular narrative of Paul Heyman and Rollins turning heel and joining forces.

"But, I think that's the only thing here that I think that maybe we're not seeing is that somehow Paul Heyman leaves with Seth Rollins, screws both Punk and Roman over somehow."

With The Grandest Stage of Them All just days away, it will be interesting to see how the Triple Threat saga unfolds.

