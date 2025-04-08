Massive unexpected twist; finish of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins predicted by ex-WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is the center of massive drama heading into WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently predicted The Wiseman's future would witness an unexpected swerve coming out of this year's Show of Shows.

On the first night of this year's Showcase of The Immortals, Heyman's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will fight CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. Surprisingly, The Wiseman would be in The Second City Saint's corner instead of Reigns' as Punk cashed in the favor the WWE Hall of Famer owed him for tagging with The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series.

Last Monday on RAW, the 59-year-old manager stated that he is loyal to both the OTC and The Best in the World. He was then confronted by Rollins, who attempted to attack him before Punk rushed to his rescue. After brawling with Punk, The Visionary took him out with a stomp. He almost stomped Heyman, too, before sparing him and telling him he now owed him a favor.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan predicted that Heyman would surprisingly leave WrestleMania 41 with Rollins, revealing him as the newest Paul Heyman Guy:

"My prediction is that I think that Paul is gonna leave with Seth because no one is gonna see it coming. Seth does all his promos by himself. He doesn't need a manager, normally. But I'd argue Roman doesn't need one. Punk's never needed one but it still worked having Paul out there with him. Paul knows how to play his role no matter who he's in the ring with, a guy who can't talk like Brock in the beginning or guys that are masterful, world-beater promos like Punk have been great with together," he said.

The former WWE Superstar speculated that Heyman would cost Punk and Reigns the match at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"But, I think that's the only thing here that I think that maybe we're not seeing is that somehow Paul Heyman leaves with Seth Rollins, screws both Punk and Roman over somehow." [13:07 - 13:52]

WWE analyst thinks CM Punk cannot win the Triple Threat match for a single reason

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed Paul Heyman's alliance with CM Punk heading into the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

He claimed The Second City Saint cannot win the fight with Heyman by his side because that would mean he would get everything:

"So, you mean to tell me that not only does CM Punk get the clean victory over Seth Rollins, get Roman Reigns' Wiseman, get the main event of WrestleMania, which was his stated goal, he also gets to win and he's still a babyface? He just gets everything? Even Cody Rhodes had to lose one year to win the next. He couldn't have everything. And this would be giving CM Punk everything. Hard for me to see that," he explained.

It would be interesting to see if Heyman would betray both Punk and Reigns at The Show of Shows.

