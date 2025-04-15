Seth Rollins fires massive shots at CM Punk ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41; seemingly references Tony Khan

Seth Rollins recently addressed his relationship with CM Punk ahead of their Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. He disclosed that he hates The Second City Saint more than their opponent, Roman Reigns.

The Visionary has been vocal about his dislike of Punk since the latter's return to WWE in 2023. The two were supposed to square off at WrestleMania 40 before the plans were scrapped following The Second City Saint's injury at Royal Rumble 2024. They reignited their feud earlier this year as they went head-to-head on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Reigns also got involved in their rivalry when Rollins Stomped him twice at ringside at Royal Rumble. The three stars will now clash in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins was asked who he hated more: The Second City Saint or the OTC. He disclosed that it was "easily CM Punk." While he clarified that he has a problem with Reigns because of his ego and vision for the company, The Visionary fired massive shots at Punk. He dubbed him a "thief, scavenger, and a con artist":

"That pales in comparison to how I feel about CM Punk. This is a guy who is a thief. He's a scavenger, he's a fake martyr, he's a snakeoil salesman, he's a con artist. He will sell you a false bill of goods at every turn with no apologies, with zero responsibility. He's a guy who left this place, ghosted all of his friends," he said.

The former WWE Champion seemingly referenced AEW co-owner Tony Khan when he claimed Punk took money from "some billionaire's kid" to return to the business after years of retirement. He added that he has "absolute disgust in his veins" for the 46-year-old:

"If you have your own personal crap to deal with, that's life, I get it. To then ask people to leave their jobs, leave their security, leave their dreams behind out of loyalty to you, and when they don't, you start to tear these people down in the media anyway you can. Then you take money from some billionaire's kid to come back to the business that you've forsaken and continue to try to tear down our company until that billionaire's kid doesn't want to pay you anymore, and now you want to come back and take our money and wave the flag. I cannot tell you the absolute disgust in my veins that I have for CM Punk. There is no comparison." [H/T: Fightful]

WWE analyst thinks CM Punk may not win the Triple Threat for a specific reason

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst, Sam Roberts discussed the possible outcome of the Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

The 41-year-old disclosed that he cannot see The Second City Saint emerging victorious, especially with him having a clean win over The Visionary in his record and The Wiseman Paul Heyman in his corner:

"So, you mean to tell me that not only does CM Punk get the clean victory over Seth Rollins, get Roman Reigns' Wiseman, get the main event of WrestleMania, which was his stated goal, he also gets to win and he's still a babyface? He just gets everything? Even Cody Rhodes had to lose one year to win the next. He couldn't have everything. And this would be giving CM Punk everything. Hard for me to see that," he said.

Punk will main event WrestleMania for the first time in his WWE career. It will be interesting to see if he comes out on top in Las Vegas.

