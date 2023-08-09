Roman Reigns' recent WWE appearance was canceled due to one reason - Reports

As per the reports, Roman Reigns' recent appearance at the 2023 SummerSlam's post-show press conference was cut short due to a specific reason discussed ahead.

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion went through a ferocious Tribal Combat match against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. Also, along with his title, Reigns also had his 'Tribal Chief' position on the line. Following a 36 minutes bout and Jimmy Uso's betrayal in the closing moments, the 38-year-old megastar retained his supremacy and championship.

However, during the combat, Reigns injured his left arm when Jey Uso attempted a suicide dive, leaving the champion in an awful spot outside the ring.

After the bout, Roman Reigns was scheduled to appear at SummerSlam's press conference. But Ringside News has reported that the Tribal Chief did not show up at the conference as he was pulled away from the event due to his sustained injury.

On Reigns' behalf, his Special Counsel Paul Heyman came out and answered the media and was legitimately upset because of the champion's absence.

Jey Uso warned Roman Reigns ahead of an alleged injury spot at SummerSlam

The two members of the Anoa'i family were on a different level during the Tribal Combat match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jey Uso sought vengeance for sending Jimmy Uso to the hospital a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. He left no stone unturned to use kendo sticks, chairs, and tables to his advantage.

However, during the contest, before going through a suicide dive on Roman Reigns, Jey called out to his opponent to watch out before the move. This moment was captured by a fan and shared across the internet.

Irrespective of injury, it has reportedly not disrupted any creative plans or television time of Reigns' ahead on SmackDown. Only time will tell how the storyline pans out of The Usos after SummerSlam 2023.

Do you think it was the best decision to pull Roman Reigns from the SummerSlam press conference? Sound off in the comments section below.

