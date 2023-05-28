Roman Reigns hilariously references 74-year-old legend at Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns expected to celebrate 1,000 days as Universal Champion by becoming the first man in WWE history to hold four titles simultaneously. We now know that it didn't go that way, but there was a hilarious moment during his match that was caught by people online.

Sami Zayn was the big star of the main event as he and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. However, during the match, there was a funny moment where a visibly limp Sami Zayn hit Reigns with a weak chest slap.

Roman Reigns would strike him back and simply ask, "What do you think, you're the Nature Boy now?" in reference to 74-year-old legend Ric Flair and his famous chest slaps:

Spartaprime @Spartaprime . What you think you're the Nature Boy now? Roman Reigns trash talks Sami Zayn. What you think you're the Nature Boy now? #WWENOC Roman Reigns trash talks Sami Zayn 😂. What you think you're the Nature Boy now? #WWENOC https://t.co/znqrZjj8UZ

That aside, the night couldn't have gone any worse for The Bloodline. While it was made clear on the episode of SmackDown one night prior that The Usos wouldn't be making the flight to Saudi, they made an unexpected interference.

However, their interference led to them accidentally superkicking Solo Sikoa, before Jimmy Uso snapped and superkicked Reigns twice - intentionally.

It was cinema in wrestling form, and the perfect example of why The Bloodline storyline might be the greatest of this generation.

