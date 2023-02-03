Roman Reigns responds to controversial WWE Hall of Famer's latest post

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been ruthless in his pursuit of legacy and has not shown much compassion toward legends or Hall of Famers. The Tribal Chief recently responded to Ric Flair's Twitter post about him.

The Nature Boy posted a backstage picture of himself alongside Reigns on Twitter. Ric stated that there's mutual respect between the two. The picture was from the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW, where both stars were present. While Flair accompanied his daughter to the ring and addressed the live crowd, the Head of the Table put Sami Zayn on trial for his past actions.

Responding to Ric Flair's post, Reigns posted the Index Finger emoticon, seemingly acknowledging the Hall of Famer and his remarks.

This was also Roman Reigns' first tweet since the Royal Rumble, where he and the rest of The Bloodline mercilessly beat down Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The storyline should progress further on this week's SmackDown.

WWE veteran was impressed with Roman Reigns' segment at Royal Rumble

The ending to this year's Royal Rumble was one of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments for the WWE Universe as Sami Zayn slammed Roman Reigns with a chair. The Honorary Uce was then brutally assaulted by the Bloodline while Jey Uso walked out on the group.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that although the ending was predictable, the timing took everyone by surprise.

"We all knew this was coming. We just didn't know when. So when the crowd saw that, they knew this is the moment. The baby is here. They have been working on this angle for nine months. Now we have a new baby. The new baby is Sami and Kevin. Of course, they gotta join even though they didn't join on-screen; they have to join, so it makes sense. But now you still have Jey sitting out there as the lone wolf. Where's he gonna go?" said Dutch Mantell.

Roman Reigns is expected to be on SmackDown this week, where one can expect him to address what transpired at WWE's latest premium live event. It'll be interesting to see if Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are also present on the show.

The Tribal Chief will also have to keep a close eye on Cody Rhodes, who is set to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

