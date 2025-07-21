Roman Reigns return sees major shift for WWE ahead of RAW

Roman Reigns' appearance tonight on WWE RAW has caused a major shift for the promotion. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.The Tribal Chief returned last week on WWE RAW to attack Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The veteran is advertised for the next two episodes of RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2025. According to WrestleTix, tonight's show was officially sold out after Reigns' appearance was advertised.Reigns is scheduled to address Paul Heyman following his return last week. The Hall of Famer used to be The Wiseman of The Bloodline, but he betrayed Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins. Heyman claimed The Head of the Table &quot;screwed up&quot; with his actions last week on RAW.Sami Zayn is also set to square off against Karrion Kross during tonight's show. Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria will be having a promo segment ahead of their Women's Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam, and the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Championship will also be determined on RAW tonight.Former WWE writer was not impressed by Roman Reigns' returnWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared that he was not impressed with Roman Reigns' return to the company last week on WWE RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that he didn't understand why he was supposed to be excited for the 40-year-old's return. He also noted that Reigns refused to help CM Punk to his feet during his return and admitted that he had no clue what the issues between the two stars were.&quot;Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Roman Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't.&quot; [1:54 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.