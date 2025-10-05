Roman Reigns' returning to WWE prompts comment from Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE star Roman Reigns recently made his return to the active scene on RAW, creating a palpable buzz in the pro-wrestling community. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, this was a much needed move on part of the creative team.

Roman is rightfully considered to be a needle-mover in the company's stellar history, as his segments have consistently proven to attract the most eyes. His return on RAW saw him defending Jimmy and Jey Uso against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, which is seemingly setting him up against Seth Rollins' faction.

Speaking about the returning WWE star on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said:

"Well you know I think it's a good move for Roman. I mean, I have just watched quite a bit of RAW show. I have been looking at it and I think they could use him. They really need him over there."

You can check out the full video here:

Another WWE veteran commented on Roman Reigns being a level above Seth Rollins

While Seth Rollins might be Roman's opponent in the coming weeks, Bully Ray believes that the Visionary still falls short infront of the OTC in one area.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran said:

"People genuinely love Cody. Children love Cody, thus, the parents love Cody. Roman has a god-like aura to him. You feel like you are amongst royalty when Roman comes out. Plus, he has that Samoan heritage and bloodline, which we respect so much in wrestling, but respect even more in the WWE. Punk, the consummate rebel, the guy who has always been the voice of the voiceless and the people's guy."

He added:

"All three of those guys have a unique emotional connection. Emotion, that's all this f***ing business is about, the emotional manipulation of the fan base and how you can get them to love you or hate you anymore. That's it. Seth doesn't have that level of emotion yet, and he's been around for a long time."

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Roman in the coming weeks.

