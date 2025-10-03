WWE veteran says Seth Rollins is missing one thing that Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk have

A WWE Hall of Famer has made an interesting observation about Seth Rollins. WWE veteran Bully Ray feels Rollins lacks one crucial element that the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk possess.Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion on the RAW brand. He aligned with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year and has been doing quite well for himself since then. Rollins became World Heavyweight Champion by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025.On Busted Open, WWE legend Bully Ray claimed that Seth Rollins lacks one important thing that Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk have. Here's what he said:&quot;People genuinely love Cody. Children love Cody, thus, the parents love Cody. Roman has a god-like aura to him. You feel like you are amongst royalty when Roman comes out. Plus, he has that Samoan heritage and bloodline, which we respect so much in wrestling, but respect even more in the WWE. Punk, the consummate rebel, the guy who has always been the voice of the voiceless and the people's guy. All three of those guys have a unique emotional connection. Emotion, that's all this f***ing business is about, the emotional manipulation of the fan base and how you can get them to love you or hate you anymore. That's it. Seth doesn't have that level of emotion yet, and he's been around for a long time.&quot; [H/T WrestlingInc]Popplayzz @Popplayzz1LINKLet’s be honest , Seth Rollins is a talented wrestler but man he isn’t the one that you could build the company around. The Ratings and Attendance are falling like crazyy , It’s like 2019 all over again.Seth Rollins' faction has been underwhelming so farWhen Rollins formed The Vision with Paul Heyman, the WWE Universe had high hopes for the stable. About six months have passed since then and the group hasn't been as effective as fans had hoped.Rollins' shocking MITB cash-in did inject some excitement into his character but his stable still needs some fresh ideas to make it work in the long run. Judging by recent events, it's likely that Brock Lesnar could be added to the group very soon, at least for a brief period.