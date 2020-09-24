Roman Reigns reveals why he aligned with Paul Heyman after WWE return

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast, presented by WWE announcer Corey Graves. The Big Dog touched upon a string of topics, including his surprising return to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2020.

Mere days after he returned at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns took the pro-wrestling world by storm when he aligned with Paul Heyman, who was his arch-rival Brock Lesnar's close aide once.

Heyman had been on Brock Lesnar's side throughout The Beast's heated rivalry with Reigns. While speaking with Graves, Roman Reigns went into detail and explained why he aligned with Paul Heyman.

"It's just something I wanted to do. I mean it was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. It was kind of a bit of a lure as well, to get me back in. To know I wanted to go down this route, I just felt like I needed something. I didn't just wanna show up, look different, talk different, I wanted a whole new presentation, and we would continue to gradually do that. But I thought, what better way than to align myself with essentially, a high-powered attorney."

"You take the top athlete in the world, and you mix him with a mafia, a boss character... that's who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hitting himself, but you gotta have somebody who understands the ins and outs and can have that new layer to the whole character, to the whole personality."

Roman Reigns has become the hottest act on WWE TV

Roman Reigns spent the better part of his career as a babyface, even though the audience wasn't happy with his presentation. Despite years of polarizing reactions, WWE didn't turn Reigns heel. It has finally happened now and fans are excited to see more of Reigns' brand new persona.

Roman Reigns is all set to defend the Universal title against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions 2020. This new persona of Reigns has tons of potential and we are surely in for a bunch of intriguing rivalries in the near future.