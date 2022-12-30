Roman Reigns reveals the fate of John Cena and Kevin Owens ahead of the big match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on his upcoming tag team match against John Cena and Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

After months of animosity between KO and The Bloodline, the Tribal Chief will team up with Sami Zayn to take on the Prizefighter and John Cena on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. This will be Reigns' first match on the blue brand in over six months. He was last seen in action on Friday night in June when he defeated Matt Riddle in a singles match to successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The leader of The Bloodline took to Twitter to reflect on his upcoming bout. The Head of the Table made a bold claim about his opponents:

"They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown."

You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns has a rich history with John Cena and Kevin Owens in WWE

Roman Reigns is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring with either John Cena or Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief has faced and defeated both men in the past on multiple occasions.

John Cena's last outing inside the squared circle was against Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 where the latter came out on top to retain the Universal Championship. The last singles match between KO and Roman was at Royal Rumble last year where the Tribal Chief reigned supreme.

While Cena has been away from in-ring competition since his loss at SummerSlam, Owens have been a thorn in the Bloodline side for quite some time. The Prizefighter has warned Sami of the group's intentions on multiple occasions, but the Honorary Uce decided to side with the villainous faction at Survivor Series WarGames.

The two former best friends will once again come face-to-face on the upcoming SmackDown. The match will also mark Cena's return to WWE. The 16-time world champion was last seen in May earlier this year when he celebrated 20 years with the company.

Roman Reigns' facial expressions on the last SmackDown has left many wondering if the Tribal Chief will turn on Sami Zayn during or after the match. It'll be interesting to see how things unfold on the last WWE show of the year.

What do you think will happen on SmackDown? Sound off below and let us know!

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes