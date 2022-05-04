Roman Reigns is the most searched wrestling personality of April 2022

Roman Reigns has been showered with records and accolades since the start of his now 600+ day reign as the Universal Champion. The champ added another feather to his cap as he was the most searched internet personality of April 2022.

In a chart tweeted out by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Google trends show that Roman Reigns was the most searched wrestler of April. The Head of Table main evented Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on April 3, defending his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar. Reigns is the only name on the list to break the touch the '100 million searches' mark, with second-placed Brock not even 2/3s of the way with 63.6 million.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes, who made their WWE in-ring returns at the Showcase of the Immortals, come in at 3 and 4. Triple H, who left his wrestling boots in the ring and confirmed his retirement, rounds out the top 5.

Ronda Rousey is the first female wrestler on the list in 6th with 33.6 million searches. The Great Khali at 15th with 15.3 million is the highest non-WWE personality on the list. Paul Wight, formerly the Big Show, is the highest-searched AEW talent at 18th with 13.4 million searches. Former All-Japan Pro Wrestling star and first-ever WCW Women's Champion Akira Hokuto came in at 23rd with 11.1 million searches, beating out the likes of Edge, CM Punk, and AJ Styles.

Roman Reigns has been added to the main event of WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to the main event of WrestleMania Backlash on last week's SmackDown to make it a 6-man tag match. The bout was originally booked between The Usos and RK-Bro to unify the tag team titles.

During the contract signing for the unification match, Roman Reigns tore up the contract and attacked Riddle and Randy Orton. McIntyre ran in to make the save. The match was later confirmed to be a 6-person match.

The two teams were also embroiled in an all-out brawl on this week's Monday Night RAW and were separated by WWE officials. The main event of May 8's WrestleMania Backlash will now be The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

