Roman Reigns sends 2-word message after major non-WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently took to social media to send a message after his major announcement outside the Stamford-based promotion. The OTC has been making a name for himself outside the professional wrestling business.

Roman Reigns is currently in a heated feud with Seth Rollins. On this week's RAW, Rollins and his stablemates destroyed LA Knight and CM Punk. As The Visionary's group was heading backstage, Reigns' theme hit, and he took everyone out. The numbers game proved to be too much for the OTC in the end, and he got obliterated by Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Rollins. The former WWE Champion also found himself at the end of multiple Tsunamis by Reed.

Many expected Reigns to be written off TV after this attack, as he will soon get busy filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie. However, that is not the case as the OG Bloodline leader is advertised for Monday Night RAW on August 18.

Ahead of his next WWE appearance, Roman Reigns recently took to X/Twitter to send a message after his new project, The Pickup, was released on Amazon Prime Video. The OTC retweeted his scene from the movie, highlighting that it was now out on Prime Video.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"[Finger up emoji] Now streaming! @PrimeVideo," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns ☝🏽 Now streaming! @PrimeVideo

Paul Heyman praised Roman Reigns' work as The Tribal Chief in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently appeared for an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show. During the conversation, The Oracle heaped praise on Roman Reigns, saying that his Tribal Chief character was the "most compelling" and "ruthless" villain in professional wrestling history.

Heyman added that he believed the Emmy awards should recognize the real-life Joe Anoa'i's work in The Bloodline storyline.

"Joe Anoa'i's portrayal of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, was the most compelling villain on television and the most ruthless character I've seen to this day. (...) The fact [that] the Emmy awards do not recognise these performances is a blight upon the Emmy awards. They should be ashamed of themselves for ripping off their audience by not acknowledging, all puns intended, our body of work," he added.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Roman Reigns' feud with Seth Rollins in the coming weeks.

