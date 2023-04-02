Roman Reigns sends a bold four-word message hours before he meets Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns made a bold prediction for tonight's Undisputed WWE Universal title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns is all set to take on The American Nightmare with his Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line on Night 2 of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. He is determined to leave the SoFi Stadium with both belts still on his shoulders.

Roman Reigns recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. When asked to predict the result of tonight's big showdown, here's what The Head of the Table had to say:

"I don't lose. EVER!" [18:36-18:40]

Check out the entire interview down below:

Roman Reigns seems confident about beating Cody Rhodes

Judging by Roman Reigns' comments to Helwani, it looks like he isn't worried about a possible loss to The American Nightmare tonight. The Tribal Chief has beaten some of the biggest names in the business over the past three years, including Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio.

Cody Rhodes believes that he is the face of the company, not Reigns. He recently made a bold comment while appearing on the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast:

"This answer might come across extremely di*kish. It’s the only way I can put it out there, a little more prickly, this answer. I don’t think there’s any more pressure about potentially being the face of the company because respectfully, I feel like for the last four months, I’ve already been the face of the company." [H/T SI]

The former Intercontinental Champion has been unstoppable over the past 12 months. He beat Seth Rollins in his return match at WrestleMania 38 last year. Rhodes went on to beat Rollins on various occasions over the next several weeks. He then took a hiatus due to an injury and returned earlier this year to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Who will win tonight when The Tribal Chief meets The American Nightmare? Let us know your predictions down below.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes