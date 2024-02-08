Roman Reigns sends bold message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has delivered a bold statement ahead of the WrestleMania Kickoff show tomorrow night in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row and seemed destined to battle The Tribal Chief again at this year's WrestleMania. However, The American Nightmare stepped aside for The Rock this past Friday on SmackDown, and the decision was roasted by many wrestling fans on social media all weekend. Despite the negative feedback, a recent report suggests that WWE will not be altering its plan for WrestleMania 40 unless The Rock backs out of the match.

Ahead of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event tomorrow night, Roman Reigns has delivered a bold message. WWE shared a new video of The Head of the Table getting off a plane with The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. In the video, Reigns claims that the only person that matters has arrived in Las Vegas.

"The only guy that matters is here now," said Reigns.

Former WWE writer claims The Rock only cares about himself

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that The Rock only cares about himself, and noted that most people in the wrestling business think the same way.

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment, but the excitement has begun to fade for some following the decision to replace Cody Rhodes with The Rock in the WrestleMania 40 main event against Roman Reigns. Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that The People's Champion only cares about himself and doesn't care about getting more heat on Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year.

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I,” Russo said. [35:52 - 36:18]

The wrestling world has not reacted well to the promotion's plan for WrestleMania 40 so far. It will be interesting to see how the company responds to the negative feedback in the weeks ahead.

