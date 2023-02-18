Roman Reigns sends his final warning to Sami Zayn ahead of title match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns sent out his final warning to Sami Zayn ahead of their clash at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive PLE in a row. This time, he is set to cross paths with a former Bloodline stablemate.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns tweeted a four-word message, putting Zayn on notice in the process.

"Tonight, your city is mine," wrote Reigns.

Reigns and Zayn have worked closely with each other over the last nine months. Zayn was also added to The Bloodline as an honorary member.

During his tenure with the group, the 38-year-old formed an alliance with The Usos and Solo Sikoa, as The Bloodline dominated both RAW and SmackDown.

WWE legend Booker T gave his take on Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

WWE legend Booker T recently spoke about the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn match at the Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker claimed that he wouldn't be surprised if Zayn ended Reigns' historic title run. He said:

"I wouldn't [be shocked if Roman Reigns loses the title to Sami Zayn], you know, I wouldn't be. I'm thinking about, you know me man, I'm always thinking about the promotion. I'm always thinking about what we can get out of this. Roman is gonna always be Roman, okay? And don't think that a loss is gonna change that. I don't think it's gonna change... Do you look at The Undertaker any differently after the streak was broken?"

Reigns will aim to head into WrestleMania 39 still as the champion and eventually defend against Cody Rhodes. However, a loss in Montreal would drastically change the storyline.

