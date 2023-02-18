WWE legend on why he wouldn't be shocked if Roman Reigns loses his title to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T would not be shocked if Sami Zayn dethroned Roman Reigns tonight at Elimination Chamber.

After spending nearly nine months as a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline, Sami Zayn turned on The Tribal Chief last month at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former Honorary Uce later challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars will now square off for the title at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he would not be shocked if Zayn ended Reigns' 900+ days run as World Champion.

"I wouldn't [be shocked if Roman Reigns loses the title to Sami Zayn], you know, I wouldn't be. I'm thinking about, you know me man, I'm always thinking about the promotion. I'm always thinking about what we can get out of this. Roman is gonna always be Roman, okay? And don't think that a loss is gonna change that. I don't think it's gonna change... Do you look at The Undertaker any differently after the streak was broken?" he said. [1:14:27- 1:14:54]

Is Sami Zayn guaranteed to lose to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber? A WWE legend gives his honest opinion here.

Cody Rhodes will face the winner at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last month, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare will now face the winner of the match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber PLE.

While Rhodes recently acknowledged Reigns as the GOAT, he also pointed out that Zayn has the ability to become a headliner in WWE.

"Well, I think Sami Zayn is a headliner. I think traditional constructs and all those things noise and numbers, you can never deny in the sports entertainment, the pro wrestling space. And Sami is just, has been off the charts. I think we're heading into a situation with the Elimination Chamber where if Sami is able to leave his hometown with the championship, I'm more than happy to replace Roman's space on that fire graphic that's out there and that's the nature of the sport and of the entertainment and the art that we offer is things can change," Cody told Sports Illustrated.

Cody Rhodes opened up on who he would rather face at WWE WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes