"We're in a different era" - Wrestling legend on if Sami Zayn is guaranteed to lose to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of seeing Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The former Honorary Uce turned on The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline last month at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He later challenged Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars will now square off for the title at the Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, a fan sent Booker T a message stating that Zayn would lose to Reigns at Elimination Chamber because no one in WWE wins in his hometown. The wrestling legend then responded by pointing out that the company is currently living in a different era.

"When was the last time someone got a win in a hometown? That's the part right there. That's the part. It's so cliche, right? It's something that always gotta happen, right? But the thing is, it's not something that's always gotta happen. We're in a different time now. We're in a different space. We're in a different era. And the one thing I can say, I can say this, let me just put it out there like this, Sami Zayn is the hottest thing we got going right in the WWE, right? He's hot. He's white hot, you know what I mean. And something like that I don't think is warranted the old cliche like we've done it in the past. That's just me talking, okay," he said. [1:07:09 - 1:07:55]

Sami Zayn revealed the funny origin story of the Helluva Kick for the first time ever ahead of his Elimination Chamber clash with Roman Reigns. Check out the story here.

Who will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39?

After several months of absence due to injury, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action last month. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

While Rhodes is now guaranteed a World Title match at the main event of WrestleMania, he still does not know who his opponent will be. The 37-year-old will face the winner of tonight's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber.

Cody Rhodes opened up on who he would rather face at WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes