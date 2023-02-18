Sami Zayn reveals the funny origin story of the Helluva Kick for the first time ever ahead of his WWE Elimination Chamber clash with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently revealed the origin story behind his finisher move, the Helluva Kick.

The former Honorary Uce has been using the Helluva Kick as his finishing maneuver for many years. Meanwhile, several fans have wondered why it is pronounced "Helluva Kick" instead of "Hell of a Kick." While some speculated that Zayn inspired the name of his finisher from Archie Comics, others thought he took the inspiration from another wrestler on the independent circuit.

In an interview with Love Wrestling ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE, Zayn disclosed the real story behind his Helluva Kick for the first time.

"It's based on, if you want the actual history here, I don't know if I've ever actually told it in an interview but what it is, is when I was a kid I had a WCW magazine and I was reading some match results and it said Chris Jericho defeated Syxx, or maybe it was the other way around, with a hell of a kick. It was written 'helluva' like that and I thought it was a Helluva Kick, so I thought it was a type of kick. So, I told this story to Excalibur, who now does commentary on AEW every Wednesday, but I told this story to him at dinner one time at Dani's after a PWG show and then we started calling the running Yakuza Kick in the corner that I would do at the time, we started calling it the Helluva Kick. So, that's actually the real history of that name," he said. [2:45 - 3:29]

Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Nearly nine months ago, Sami Zayn joined The Bloodline. However, he turned on Roman Reigns and the group last month at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former Honorary Uce has since been feuding with The Tribal Chief.

Tonight, the 38-year-old will square off against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in his hometown of Montreal. The winner of that match will then face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

