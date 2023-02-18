What did Sami Zayn say to Roman Reigns in French on SmackDown ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn's passionate in-ring promo on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown received an incredibly loud reaction from fans in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Zayn is mere hours away from taking on his former ally and The Bloodline head, Roman Reigns, at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The match will be contested for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the closing segment saw Sami Zayn coming out to one of the biggest reactions in recent memory. It took quite a while for the reaction to die down, and the former Honorary Uce finally spoke to the crowd. At one point during the promo, Zayn addressed The Tribal Chief and said something to him in French.

“Roman Reigns, listen to me carefully: tomorrow night, you’re in my f*****g house!” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Sami Zayn recently remarked on his upcoming clash against Roman Reigns

Zayn's bold message to Roman Reigns was met with a loud reaction from the live crowd. It goes without saying that the former Intercontinental Champion is the hottest babyface in WWE at the moment.

He has been doing the best work of his career for the past several months. At Elimination Chamber, he will finally get his shot at world championship glory when he meets The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn had a lot to say about his upcoming match against Reigns while speaking with POST Wrestling. He stated that the high-profile bout feels like the vibe he felt when watching Bret Hart take on Shawn Michaels in 1997.

"It has been nine or ten months of building. The feeling of this big championship fight vibe in the city is remarkable, and then to realize that I am at the center of it, that is the part that is starting to connect now. It feels so much like the vibe I felt as a kid going into Bret and Shawn in 1997," said Sami Zayn.

If Zayn ends up defeating Reigns, he will go on to headline WrestleMania against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is next in line to challenge for the world title after winning the Royal Rumble match.

