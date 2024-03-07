Roman Reigns sends four word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Tribal Chief, it takes a lot of work to be Roman Reigns. However, the company's top star recently proved just how easy it actually is for him.

Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and the rest of The Bloodline will return to SmackDown this week to demand an answer to their challenge from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Last week's show was monumental as The Great One officially acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is riding high on the WrestleMania 40 momentum and with that comes a little bit of gloating. The leader of The Bloodline took to Instagram today with a backstage clip that starts with a look at his Jordan 1 Mid sneakers from Nike. He captioned the post and tagged Reggie Saunders, who is a shoe industry legend and Jordan's Vice President of Entertainment Marketing at Nike.

"Freshest alive [finger pointing up emoji]. #SmackDown @realpdxreg," he wrote.

The video continues with a toe-to-head shot of Reigns as he comments on how good he looks. The seven-time Slammy Award winner then wiped the invisible dirt off his shoulder and proceeded to walk through the backstage area while sipping his C4 Energy drink.

"The freshest alive, yessir!," he commented.

C4 has worked with WWE at times in recent years, and the two brands announced a significant ad campaign in 2023. The Rock actually mocked an advertisement that featured his cousin.

WWE set to finalize big WrestleMania XL angles

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues this week with developments in several key feuds and storylines.

Friday's SmackDown will see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confront The Rock and Roman Reigns to answer their challenge. Rock previously proposed the big tag team match for Night 1, with stipulations that would impact Night 2.

Monday's RAW will also bring the answer to another big WrestleMania question. There has been a lot of speculation on who will challenge GUNTHER for his WWE Intercontinental Championship, and a Gauntlet on RAW will crown a new #1 contender. The Gauntlet competitors will be Chad Gable, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, Bronson Reed, and Sami Zayn.

WWE will also likely continue Hall of Fame announcements next week. Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano were confirmed this week.

