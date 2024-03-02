Major change made to The Rock and The Bloodline for WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE reportedly made a significant change to normal procedures for top superstars on the latest episode of SmackDown. The shift comes amid a shake-up in plans for WrestleMania 40.

The latest edition of SmackDown kicked off with a 39-minute segment featuring The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joined them after a commercial break, and his heel antics led to viral topics being discussed on social media.

WWE is seemingly experimenting with different creative methods while moving forward to The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Fightful Select reported that someone else was assigned to be the booker for The Rock and The Bloodline on this week's episode of the blue brand in Glendale, Arizona.

Michael Hayes is usually in charge of producing segments with The Tribal Chief, as well as The Bloodline-related segments, and even many segments with people who were to feud with the Samoan faction. However, WWE's Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking was not listed as a producer on this week's run sheet.

WWE listed Jason Jordan as the producer for The Rock and The Bloodline's segment. Jordan, a lead producer for RAW and SmackDown, did the Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain last week and Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio the week before.

The lengthy opening SmackDown segment with The Bloodline went "huge over" the time that was planned. This caused some immediate adjustments for the rest of the show, but specifics have not been provided as of this writing.

The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's plans for WWE WrestleMania XL are coming together after a shake-up by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Rock joined Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline for a major segment on SmackDown. The Great One proposed a massive tag team match involving himself and Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for Night One of WrestleMania 40. He also added speculation that if The Bloodline lost, then all members of the faction would be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. However, if The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief end up winning the tag team match, then Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two will be held under "Bloodline Rules."

Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense against Drew McIntyre would take place on Night Two if the probable aforementioned WrestleMania 40 matches happen. The Visionary and The American Nightmare are set to appear on next week's episode of SmackDown to answer The Rock's counteroffer.

This week's viral segment with The Bloodline included a moment where The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment acknowledged the Head of the Table as his Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

WWE has confirmed Rhodes and Rollins for next week's episode of SmackDown in Dallas, Texas. The Rock and Logan Paul were also announced, along with Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley.

How would you book The Rock and Roman Reigns next? Sound off!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE