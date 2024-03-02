Best and Worst of SmackDown (March 1, 2024): The Rock goes on non-PG rant; WWE star pinned within 10 seconds & more

SmackDown started with nearly an hour-long segment featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Moreover, LA Knight was spotted running backstage searching for AJ Styles, only to find out later that Nick Aldis had prevented his presence on the show. Rey Mysterio made a surprise comeback following his knee surgery and put Santos Escobar on notice.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: Bron Breakker's dominance on SmackDown

Last week, Bron Breakker officially made his SmackDown debut against Dante Chen. The former NXT Champion is known for his speed and reflexes in the ring. He even has one of the best Spears in WWE, given his lightning-paced acts.

This week, Breakker annihilated Xyon Quinn within ten seconds. WWE is genuinely impressed with the 26-year-old's skills and is seemingly vested in pushing him as a top star.

There are a plethora of feuds waiting for Bron Breakker on the main roster. He is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. The two are set to defend their titles at NXT Roadblock next week.

The SmackDown match may have robbed fans of Breakker's capabilities in the ring, but it has given him a platform to prove himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Worst: Dakota Kai betraying Bayley

Bayley only had Dakota Kai to rely on when IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors turned on her following her Royal Rumble win. Kai initially seemed confused and disoriented about who to side with.

This week on SmackDown, The Role Model and Dakota Kai had a tag team match against Asuka and Kairi Sane. Kai had been out of in-ring action since May last year when she tore her ACL. She continued to make televised appearances, cheering on her teammates whenever possible.

Dakota Kai asked The Role Model on several occasions how to deal with Damage CTRL threatening and possibly attacking her. However, the SmackDown star showed her true colors in the short-lived friendship with Bayley.

Bayley was ready for a fight and charged at her former friends, ending in a savage brawl on SmackDown. Dakota Kai's heel turn was heavily anticipated in previous weeks, leaving fans to speculate on her thought process of attempting to reconcile with the former Damage CTRL member.

Best: The Rock ripping into fans; setting up two-night main event for Roman Reigns

As usual, Roman Reigns kicked off the show, asking fans to acknowledge him. They booed him and refused, displeasing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He threatened to walk away before Paul Heyman pleaded that The Rock was set to come out to speak his mind.

The Rock walked out wearing a Versace shirt. He called out the crowd for their brash incompetencies and inability to do anything owing to their misuse of substances. The multi-time WWE Champion went out in his efforts to mock Arizona, making a few non-PG comments, which is a rarity in the company's current environment.

The Rock then laid out a challenge against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. He proposed a tag team match wherein if Roman Reigns and he lost, The Bloodline would be banned ringside from the singles title match the next night. However, if they won the tag team contest, the world title match would become a "Bloodline Rules" match the following night.

Roman Reigns interrupted The Rock's deliverance of his catchphrase to ask him to acknowledge him. The People's Champion accepted and obliged.

Roman Reigns has been on the path to victory since he stepped foot in WWE. From one accolade after another, it seems he would be able to add another feather to his cap by main-eventing WrestleMania two nights in a row.

