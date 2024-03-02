32-year-old WWE star apologizes for The Rock's comments on SmackDown

A WWE star apologized after The Rock went full heel on fans during tonight's live WWE SmackDown episode. The matter has caused a stir among fans and wrestlers on social media.

Tonight's SmackDown from Glendale, Arizona opened up with a 39-minute segment featuring The Bloodline. The segment began with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson later came out after a commercial break.

The Great One really heeled things up tonight, saying the Attitude Era has never been back like this. He referred to nearby Phoenix as the #1 city in America for co***ne and m**h use. Fans continued to cheer Rock but he went even further, calling fans "cactus-loving cra****ads" and later saying he had "22 inches of heaven" for the "cra****ad Karens" who wanted to go one-on-one with him tonight.

The response to The Rock on social media was as expected, with many entertained by The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment. However, Kayla Braxton took to X and apologized for the shots fired by the future WWE Hall of Famer.

"I’m sorry for what my coworker just said about Phoenix. I happen to absolutely love it here and think the people are delightful. [flushed face emoji] #WWESmackdown," she wrote.

The People's Champ has not publicly responded to Braxton as of this writing. The 32-year-old backstage interviewer has not provided any additional comments as of now either.

WWE teases big addition to WrestleMania 40 plans

The Road to WrestleMania 40 made a big stop tonight as WWE presented a live WWE SmackDown with major implications for the next month's premium live event.

The Bloodline opened up the blue brand's show tonight with an in-ring segment that went almost 40 minutes. WWE had previously announced Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for The Shos of Shows.

The company has also teased Rollins and Rhodes vs. Reigns and The Rock, and Rhodes had challenged Rock to a future match. Tonight's show opener saw The Rock pull a major swerve with a change in plans.

The Rock said Rhodes can't go one-on-one with him, but he went on to counteroffer Cody by pitching Rhodes and Rollins vs. Rock and Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania. If The American Nightmare and The Visionary win, then The Bloodline is banned from ringside for the title match on Night 2.

Furthermore, he said that if he and Reigns win on Night 1, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2 will be held Bloodline Rules, which meant anything goes. He joked that Jimmy Uso will be the special referee and Solo Sikoa will sing the National Anthem under Bloodline Rules.

WWE has not officially announced the changes but Rhodes and Rollins are set to meet The Bloodline to give them an answer next Friday.

What do you think of The Rock's proposal? Sound off in the comments section!

