Roman Reigns sends out interesting message ahead of his return to WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to send out a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return to SmackDown this week.

The Tribal Chief was last seen two weeks ago on the blue brand where he was presented with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt by Triple H during his 1000-day celebration. He was also involved in an in-ring segment with The Usos and Solo Sikoa that turned physical. He's currently in a feud with Jimmy Uso, who turned on him at Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns recently sent out a message on Twitter informing the public that he will be running SmackDown this Friday night in Lexington. He added he has some family business he wants to handle.

"Your #TribalChief will be running the show tomorrow night in #Lexington, and we got some family business to handle… Stay tuned. #SmackDown," wrote Reigns.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks WWE should unify Roman Reigns' and Seth Rollins' titles to determine a single world champion

The Head of the Table has been a world champion since he returned to the company in the summer of 2020. He became a double champion at WrestleMania 38 last year. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that at some point in the future, Seth Rollins should face Roman Reigns in a unification match so there can be one true world champion.

"They [WWE] were trying to make the world championship the primary belt but I think - and Seth Rollins deserves this - but I think somewhere there's got to be a showdown between the two former Shield members there to decide who is really the one champion, maybe bring them together," he said.

The Visionary is currently set to defend his title in an open challenge on RAW and against Bron Breakkker on NXT the following night. It'll be interesting to see who Roman Reigns' next challenger will be.

