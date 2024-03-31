Roman Reigns sends message ahead of upcoming documentary release

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, recently sent a message ahead of his much-awaited documentary release.

The Tribal Chief is in the middle of one of the most dominant title reigns in the history of the Stamford-based company, as the 38-year-old has been the champion for over 1300 days. The upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends will feature The Bloodline leader. The documentary airing later tonight on A&E Network has been directed and executive produced by Paul Heyman.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release, Roman Reigns took to X/Twitter to send out a message. The Head of the Table reshared a video clip from the documentary posted by WWE and reacted with finger-pointing up emoji. He mentioned the Wiseman in his tweet:

"☝🏻 #WWEOnAE @HeymanHustle," he wrote.

Roman Reigns explains why the WWE Universe doesn't like him

The Tribal Chief's record-breaking title reign has garnered mixed emotions from wrestling fans. His prolonged run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion with very few TV appearances has led to several fans developing a dislike for him.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns explained why the WWE Universe does not like him. The Head of the Table referred to the fans hating him as stupid.

Reigns further claimed that he could care less about what the fans think about him as long as the wrestling promotion is doing good business:

"I am going to give you my simple truth, but people can be stupid. You know what I mean? Let them do what they want. It’s fine. It’s worked out great. We’re not complaining at all. The checks are crazy & they keep coming in, so we’ll keep doing what we do & we don’t care what they think because it’s the truth. I put my family on my back, the company on my back & why not share the spotlight & why not make everybody better & these four years are a testament to it,” he said.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to perform double duty at The Show of Shows next weekend. On Night One, he will team up with The Rock to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. On Night Two, The Tribal Chief will defend his title against The American Nightmare in a rematch of their championship bout at WrestleMania 39.

