Bloodline member shares major accomplishment ahead of WWE RAW

It has been revealed that a member of The Bloodline has accomplished something major ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Chicago.

Ahead of tonight's show, it was revealed that The Wiseman Paul Heyman directed the upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman has proven to be one of the greatest speakers the wrestling business has ever seen and has now added directing to his list of accolades in his career. WWE shared a comment from Roman Reigns on its official website, and The Tribal Chief claimed Heyman was the only one who could do his story justice:

"I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE," stated The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. "The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There's so much about me that I've never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa'i and Roman Reigns!"

Cody Rhodes appeared on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown to have a face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Bloodline attempted to get involved, but The American Nightmare was ready for it. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Jey Uso jumped over the barricade to provide backup for Cody Rhodes as The Bloodline retreated.

Former WWE star makes interesting claim about Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently stated that the company can find someone better than himself to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend next month. Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD claimed that there were better options than himself to induct Heyman. He suggested Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer, and current AEW commentator Taz:

"I think they can definitely find somebody better than me. It would be an honor, and of course if I was nominated and asked to do it, I would give it my best. I think that I would want input from other wrestlers, too that I think should have got picked probably over me. I mean, Dreamer, Bubba, Taz, those guys know Paul a lot more than I do. They were in New York. I would see him on the weekends. They'd see him all week and they were there in the office and the production studio, helping move the TV forward, also with merchandise and just booking towns. Everything. They really worked with him, and so there's that," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

The Bloodline has become more powerful than ever now that The Rock has joined the group. Only time will tell if The Great One and The Tribal Chief can defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

