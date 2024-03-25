Former WWE Champion seemingly wants to induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame 

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame 2024 and it seems like former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam wants to be the one to induct him.

The Wiseman is regarded as one of the greatest wrestling managers of all time. In the esteemed list of Heyman's clients, RVD sits among the likes of top stars. Upon his return to ECW in 2005, the 58-year-old star sided with The Whole F'n Show and managed him.

That said, a wrestling fan on X recently tweeted that WWE should let Van Dam induct former Paul Heyman. Dangerously into the 2024 Hall of Fame. The former liked the post, hinting that he would like to get the opportunity to do so.

Rob Van Dam calls Paul Heyman "unique"

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter compared Paul Heyman to Lou Albano, Freddie Blassie, and The Grand Wizard. When asked to share his sentiments, The Whole Dam Show stated he feels The Mad Genius is unique.

"Well, I have never thought about that till this moment. And, I guess he must do it in a way, where all the pieces are put together in their own balance, or I just think of Paul as being Paul. And I am looking individually and comparing him to Lou Albano, or comparing him to Freddie Blassie, and it's not something that I find like ridiculous to say, but at the same time, I just think of him as being unique," RVD said.

Earlier this month, WWE revealed that Heyman will be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024. He is popular for managing top stars in the wrestling business like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin, and many more.

