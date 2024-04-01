Roman Reigns sends a message on behalf of The Rock ahead of WWE RAW

Roman Reigns took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message on behalf of The Rock ahead of their appearance on Monday Night RAW tomorrow.

Following The Rock's brutal beatdown on Cody Rhodes on last week's show, he is set to return to the red brand for its go-home edition prior to WrestleMania XL. The WWE Universe could expect The Final Boss to address his actions from last week when he left The American Nightmare in a bloody heap.

On X, Reigns sent a message with the 'single finger pointing upward emoji', a gesture commonly used by The Bloodline to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Check out Reigns' tweet:

Last week in Chicago, The Rock wasn't advertised for RAW and made a surprise appearance. After interrupting Rhodes' promo, he brutally attacked The American Nightmare during the final segment of the night.

On SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that it was The Tribal Chief who ordered the hit on his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

Paul Heyman praised Roman Reigns and explained why he stands out the most

Paul Heyman recently praised Roman Reigns and explained why The Tribal Chief stands out the most compared to other WWE Superstars.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Heyman made numerous claims regarding The Head of the Table. He said that Reigns was head and shoulders ahead of everyone else because he reads the room well and knows his audience, making him the most innovative and disruptive character in the roster.

“Roman Reigns is the most innovative, transformative, disruptive superstar in the history of pro wrestling/sports entertainment. The reason why I can accurately make that statement is because Roman Reigns employs two tenant mantras of show business. One, he reads the room. Two, he knows his audience,"

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. This will be the rematch between him and Cody Rhodes from WrestleMania 39 when The Tribal Chief retained his title after interference from The Bloodline.

This time around, Rhodes could find himself outnumbered with a loss on Night One when he teams up with Seth Rollins to face the team of Reigns and The Rock. A victory for The Bloodline would lead to 'Bloodline Rules' on Night Two for the main event, however a victory for Rhodes and Rollins would ensure The Bloodline is banned from ringside for the match.

It remains to be seen what The Bloodline has in store for the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 40.

