Roman Reigns sends message following WWE return

Roman Reigns delivered a message today following his WWE return. The Tribal Chief returned this past Monday night on RAW in Alabama.

Paul Heyman betrayed The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins. Reigns attempted to get revenge on the WWE RAW following The Show of Shows, but was attacked by Bron Breakker. The former champion returned on this past Monday's edition of the red brand and leveled Breakker with a Superman Punch, and also took out Bronson Reed as well.

Following his surprise return, Reigns took to social media today to promote his new merchandise. You can check out his message in the post below.

Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed have formed a powerful faction on RAW. Rollins suffered an injury over the weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event during his singles match against LA Knight. The Megastar capitalized on the injury and connected with the BFT for the pinfall victory.

WWE analyst claims Roman Reigns has unfinished business

Wrestling veteran Sam Roberts recently suggested that Roman Reigns had unfinished business following his return on WWE RAW.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts noted that Reigns did not help CM Punk up during his return this past Monday night. Roberts stated that the 39-year-old does not like Punk due to what happened ahead of WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

"Roman doesn't help CM Punk up. Here's the thing about Roman Reigns: even as a babyface, this version of Roman Reigns, which is now removed from The Bloodline, he doesn't forget, and he means what he says. He doesn't like CM Punk. So, he doesn't help him up. He doesn't attack CM Punk, but he certainly doesn't help him up because, as much as they both hate Paul Heyman, he remembers being across the ring from CM Punk at WrestleMania [41]," Roberts said.

You can check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

CM Punk won a Gauntlet match on RAW to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Reigns is scheduled to appear on the next two episodes of the red brand ahead of the PLE next month in New Jersey.

