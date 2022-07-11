"Thank you so much" - Roman Reigns sends a message to the WWE Universe

Following his win at the Sacramento live event, Roman Reigns broke character to send a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe.

Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest heel in WWE today. Many fans regard him as one of the greatest bad guys of all time. He has done arguably the best job of his WWE career since embracing his dark side at SummerSlam 2020.

The Tribal Chief's demeanor at recent WWE live events has not been that of a villain, though. Often, when he competed in live-event matches over the past few months, he would showcase his good side that fans enjoyed just as much as his heel persona.

Following his latest outing against Drew McIntyre at the live event in Sacramento, Roman Reigns cut a babyface promo and addressed the WWE Universe. At the 1:49 mark, he thanked fans and the entire crowd cheered for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Will Roman Reigns ever turn babyface again?

In early 2020, Reigns was set to face off in a Universal title match at WrestleMania 36 against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. But he backed out days before the event. That was the last time Roman Reigns was a babyface in WWE.

He then took a hiatus from the company before making his long-anticipated return at SummerSlam 2020 unexpectedly as a heel. The Head of the Table went on to win the Universal title at Payback 2020. It's been about two years since the victory and he has yet to lose the belt.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns also won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar, thus becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns' babyface promos at WWE live events always receive a huge response from the crowd.

Should WWE decide to turn him into a babyface again? It seems unlikely, since the company's previous attempts have backfired horribly. Only time will tell whether the company is willing to take that risk again.

