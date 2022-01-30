Roman Reigns sends a message to Seth Rollins ahead of their match at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has taken to Twitter to send out a message just a few hours before he battles Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief has held the prestigious title for over 500 days, which gives him a lot of momentum going into the match. However, the Visionary Leader has the better history as he holds two victories over Reigns in world title matches. The two superstars went face-to-face on the latest episode of SmackDown.

In his tweet, Roman Reigns referenced Seth Rollins breaking up The Shield. He stated that the latter tried to destroy the world they created, so he built his own universe.

"He tried to destroy the world we created so I built my own Universe and put this company on my back. Rollins. Reigns. 1v1. #UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble," - Reigns wrote.

Could Seth Rollins pull an upset by dethroning Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship?

According to reports, Rollins was supposed to win the WWE Championship at Day 1, but plans were changed after Brock Lesnar was inserted into the Fatal 4-Way match. At Royal Rumble, the RAW star could defeat Reigns to capture his third Universal Title.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin stated that it's the right time for Rollins to win Friday Night SmackDown's top prize.

"I picked Seth [to win]. It's time. [Roman Reigns] has had the title for five-hundred and something days, people will get a little bored with that after a while. I think the time is right. [Seth Rollins'] promos have earned it. We know his in-ring skills. If you got the promos, if you got the in-ring skills and the other guy's had the belt for over five hundred days, might be time to make a change." [18:05 - 18:28]

The road to WrestleMania 38 begins at the Royal Rumble, so it'll be interesting to see who leaves the Rumble as Universal Champion.

Who do you think will come out on top between Reigns and Rollins? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

