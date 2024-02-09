Roman Reigns sends a message to Seth Rollins after verbally destroying him on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns took to social media to mock Seth Rollins for his outfit for the WrestleMania 40 press conference.

Reigns will be a part of the press conference, along with other top names, including The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Rollins.

Taking to Twitter/X, Reigns reacted to a tweet by The Visionary where he provided a sneak peek of the shoes he is set to wear for the press conference.

Check out Reigns' tweet aimed at Rollins:

This past Friday on SmackDown, Reigns verbally destroyed Rollins and mocked him on numerous occasions, while addressing the WWE Universe.

This eventually led to him being interrupted by Cody Rhodes before The Rock made his way out into the arena.

Seth Rollins broke character to praise Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are former tag team champions. They held the titles during their time together in The Shield.

Speaking in an interview with Cam Heyward of ESPN, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion broke character to praise The Tribal Chief. Rollins stated that Reigns is "one of the greatest ever to do it".

He further labeled Reigns as his brother, stating the following:

"He is one of the greatest ever to do it. I'll say nice things about him. He's my brother, we came up together, he is one of the greatest to ever do it. I don't always agree with him, but he is one the greatest to ever do it. No doubt."

Reigns and Rollins' opponents for WrestleMania 40 are yet to be confirmed. The Rock is currently in prime position to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Cody Rhodes gave away his WrestleMania XL main event spot.

Meanwhile, Rollins could face Drew McIntyre, who still has his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship.

