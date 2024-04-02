Roman Reigns sends a message after The Bloodline's opening promo on WWE RAW

The Bloodline opened this week's episode of WWE RAW and Roman Reigns and The Rock addressed fans. Taking to Twitter/X, The Tribal Chief sent out a short message after the opening segment of the red brand.

Shortly afterward, Reigns, The Rock, and the rest of their faction were interrupted by Seth Rollins. This set up a huge "Bloodline Rules" Match between Rollins and Solo Sikoa in the main event of the evening.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief, The Rock, Rollins, and Cody Rhodes have played a major role. All four superstars have hyped up their upcoming tag team match during WWE shows, on social media, and even during interviews with mainstream talk shows.

On an upcoming edition of The Fallon Show, Reigns and The Rock will join Jimmy Fallon. Taking to Twitter/X, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hyped up his and The Rock's upcoming appearance.

Paul Heyman claimed that Roman Reigns contemplated retirement in 2020

Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns considered retiring from pro wrestling back in 2020. It was during the same year Reigns aligned with Heyman, eventually forming The Bloodline.

Speaking during an interview with Uproxx, The Wiseman stated the following:

"I was Executive Director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers, producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back!’ And I would ask, 'Has anybody talked to him?', 'Yeah, he says he’s retired! He’s not coming back! No way! Thanks a lot! Done! Finished! Goodbye!' So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out!”

Roman Reigns has headlined multiple WrestleMania shows throughout his career. Last year, he headlined WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. The Rock has also featured in several main events of The Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will compete in his first official 'Mania main event.

