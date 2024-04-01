Former Universal Champion returning to WWE at WrestleMania to cost Roman Reigns his title shouldn't happen, says legend

Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for well over 1300 days, but his historic run could be in jeopardy if his past comes back to haunt him.

Brock Lesnar is among the biggest names set to miss WrestleMania XL this year. The Beast Incarnate landed himself in hot water with management following Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Before the lawsuit became public, Lesnar was rumored to kickstart a blockbuster program with Intercontinental Champion Gunther on the Road to WrestleMania XL. In the wake of the lawsuit, WWE removed him from their creative plans and tried to erase him from history.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan was asked whether Brock Lesnar should return to help Cody Rhodes finish his story.

The TNA legend bluntly rejected the idea:

"Oh God, no!'' he said. [34:30 - 34:35]

Roman Reigns contemplated retirement from WWE

In an interview with Uproxx, Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns considered himself retired during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I was Executive Director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers, producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back!’ And I would ask, 'Has anybody talked to him?', 'Yeah, he says he’s retired! He’s not coming back! No way! Thanks a lot! Done! Finished! Goodbye!' So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out!” revealed Heyman.

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Chief would return at SummerSlam later that year to embark on the greatest run of his WWE career. Roman Reigns is now preparing to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals this weekend.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Gigantic Pop podcast.

Poll : Do you want to see Brock Lesnar return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion