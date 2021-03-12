Roman Reigns sends a message to WWE fans via Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has taken to social media to pass on a message to the WWE Universe from Roman Reigns.

Writing in-character, the Universal Champion’s special counsel tweeted that he has been authorized to reach out to WWE fans on Reigns' behalf. He stated that the SmackDown Superstar is aware that fans acknowledge and worship him as their Universal Champion.

I have been authorized to let you, the @WWEUniverse know, your #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns is aware of your acknowledgement and respect and worship of his greatness as the #UniversalChampion and THEE main event of @WWE @WrestleMania!



30 Days Away! pic.twitter.com/Trq1zJ9POn — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 12, 2021

In the post, Paul Heyman alluded to the fact that Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania for the fifth time at this year’s event. WWE’s biggest show of the year is due to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. If the former Shield member is still the Universal Champion in April, he will defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Reigns previously headlined WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34), Triple H (WrestleMania 32), and The Undertaker (WrestleMania 33). He was scheduled to face Goldberg in one of the marquee matches of WrestleMania 36, but Reigns opted out of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 37 opponent is up in the air

Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns

As the first entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, Edge outlasted 29 other Superstars to book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. He initially matches against then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Finn Balor. But Edge ultimately chose to challenge for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

For now, Reigns has to deal with another contender. Last week on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeat Reigns’ cousin, Jey Uso, in a Steel Cage Match. As a result of his victory, Bryan will face The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. If Bryan wins that match, the looming clash between Reigns and Edge could be in jeopardy.

In recent weeks, Bryan has teased that he could be Edge's opponent at WrestleMania. A victory over Reigns at Fastlane could make that possibility turn into a reality.