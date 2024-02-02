Roman Reigns sends a one-word message ahead of upcoming WWE SmackDown

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has shared a one-word message ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief will make his TV return after retaining his championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes, who won this year's 30-man contest, added his name to the history book among the likes of WWE legends, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan, who won the Rumbke back-to-back.

The American Nightmare immediately pointed at Reigns at the Tropicana Field, stating he was coming for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW asked Rhodes to think about challenging him for the World Heavyweight Championship instead of The Bloodline leader.

Taking to Instagram stories, Roman Reigns shared a poster of his appearance on this week's Friday Night SmackDown alongside Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman and wrote this:

"Tonight ☝️"

Check out the screenshot of The Tribal Chief's Instagram story below:

Reigns' message on social media.

Roman Reigns should face Cody Rhodes instead of The Rock at WrestleMania 40, says RAW star

The New Day member Kofi Kingston wants to see The Tribal Chief face The American Nightmare at the Grandest Stage of Them All instead of The Rock.

During a recent interview, Kingston was asked to pick his choice between the 38-year-old star and The Great One to potentially face The Bloodline leader at 'Mania. The former WWE Champion disclosed that he prefers Cody Rhodes over Dwayne Johnson because Rhodes has to finish his story.

"But for me, the journey that Cody has been on and being the, like, I know him very personally and to have be the son of Dusty Rhodes and then to ascend to a certain point and then be told that, like, you're gonna have to wear face paint now and then to go out there and embrace that moment and make it amazing. You know, and then to have to leave, go build yourself up, be the prodigal son and come back and be the man, to me, like, that's what it's all about, man. Like, that journey would be amazing to see that finish. So, very very very difficult decision but for me personally, I think I would have to go with Cody finishing his story," Kingston said.

Check out the full interview below:

For the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, both Roman Reigns and Rhodes are scheduled to appear, and fans will be on the edge of their seats to witness what's in the books for The Road to WrestleMania 40.

